Nicolet Jean (Rehling) Vanderloos, age 67, passed away on December 12 in Billings, Montana. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 20 at 11 a.m. at the Hysham Presbyterian Church. Luncheon will follow at the Treasure County Community Center in Hysham. Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home have been entrusted with arrangements. To read the full obituary, visit our website at www.stevensonandsons.com.