Nina M. Lundby, born August 31, 1924, at Broadview daughter of John and Isabell Brown, passed away Feb. 7, 2020 at Whispering Pines Personal Care Home in Roundup, Montana where she had resided since Nov. of 2017.

She was preceded in death by her husband Delbert Lundby, her parents John & Isabell Brown, a sister Ruth Farnes and two brothers, John and Ralph. She is survived by her daughter Linda Roen, husband Cliff, grandsons Matt of Melstone, and Mitch, wife Jennifer, grandchildren Jocie, Jack & Will of Musselshell.

Nina graduated from Broadview High School, attended Billings School of Cosmetology where upon graduation was hired by a prominent Billings Salon quickly developed a client base. She married Delbert L. Lundby on August 31, 1946. They lived in Billings where he worked for Railway Express, Service Candy Company and Sweetheart Bakery as a sales and delivery man. In 1955 the family moved to the farm at Broadview where Nina grew up.

She was well known for her ‘green thumb’ ability to grow anything. She loved animals and took great pleasure in the rural lifestyle that allowed her to walk the hills, looking for arrowheads, checking on her cattle with 'her faithful dog Molly by her side or tending her flowers and garden.