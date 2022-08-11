Nina Maxine Lowry LaSeur went to her Lord at dawn on August 9. She spent her last few years at West Park Village in Billings, enjoying frequent visits with family and friends, but succumbed to dementia and Parkinson's.

The youngest of three sisters, Nina was born at Deaconess Hospital in Billings on October 16, 1941. Her father, W. Russell Lowry, paid three dollars cash for mother Jennie Edith Kifer Lowry's eight day stay, then took them home to their house near Cobb Field, from which he ran the first bus line between Montana and Wyoming.

A 1959 graduate of Billings Senior High, Nina attended Montana State College in Bozeman. She remembered driving the old highway in a blizzard, opening the door to find the center line to stay on the road. While an undergraduate, she gave birth to son John Wayne Lowry, and against her will, gave him up for adoption. His adoptive parents named him Scott Gerdes. His return to her life years later, with a family of his own, was a source of great joy.

In 1963, Nina earned her bachelor's degree and moved to California for graduate studies in psychology, with field work at the Sherman Institute in Riverside, which served Native American students. When a colleague made derogatory comments about "Indians", Nina pointed to her brown eyes and demanded, "How do you know I'm not Indian?" Her belief in justice and education, like her faith, never wavered.

While in California, Nina met another exiled Montanan, Robert Raymond LaSeur, born in Columbus and recently discharged from the Marine Corps. They married in 1967 and in 1971 became parents and moved back to Montana. Nina raised two children, taught high school English, and volunteered extensively, including as a Court Appointed Special Advocate for at-risk children. Everyone who knew her commented on what a sweet soul she was.

Nina is survived by sons Scott Gerdes (Margie Gerdes) and Jeremy LaSeur, daughter Carrie LaSeur (Andrew Wildenberg), three grandsons, a granddaughter, and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, August 13, 10 a.m., at First Presbyterian Church, Billings. Memorial gifts to Yellowstone County CASA are appreciated.