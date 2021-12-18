Our beloved mother, Nita Weyler, 76, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Dec. 4, 2021. She went to her heavenly home peacefully in her sleep Billings, MT succumbing to a brief but aggressive fight with Hodgkin's Lymphoma.
Full obituary details can be found on Dahl's Funeral Home website: www.dahlfuneralchapel.com. A celebration service will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2022, at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Billings.
