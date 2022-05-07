Noel F. "Butch" Eide of Big Timber, born April 24, 1944, passed away on January 22.
Memorial Services will be held Tuesday, May 10, at 2 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Cut Bank, MT.
Butch was raised in Cut Bank, graduating from CBHS with the Class of '62.
Survivors are his son, Christian Eide; granddaughters: Christina and Carolee of Big Timber; sisters: Dorothy Peterson of Laurel, Phyllis Mackey of Libby and Sharon Olsen (Ron) of Billings; and numerous nieces and nephews.
For a full obituary, please go to www.cutbankpioneerpress.com/obituaries.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.