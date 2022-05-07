Noel F. "Butch" Eide of Big Timber, born April 24, 1944, passed away on January 22.

Memorial Services will be held Tuesday, May 10, at 2 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Cut Bank, MT.

Butch was raised in Cut Bank, graduating from CBHS with the Class of '62.

Survivors are his son, Christian Eide; granddaughters: Christina and Carolee of Big Timber; sisters: Dorothy Peterson of Laurel, Phyllis Mackey of Libby and Sharon Olsen (Ron) of Billings; and numerous nieces and nephews.

For a full obituary, please go to www.cutbankpioneerpress.com/obituaries.