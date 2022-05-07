 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Noel F. "Butch" Eide

Noel F. "Butch" Eide of Big Timber, born April 24, 1944, passed away on January 22.

Memorial Services will be held Tuesday, May 10, at 2 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Cut Bank, MT.

Butch was raised in Cut Bank, graduating from CBHS with the Class of '62.

Survivors are his son, Christian Eide; granddaughters: Christina and Carolee of Big Timber; sisters: Dorothy Peterson of Laurel, Phyllis Mackey of Libby and Sharon Olsen (Ron) of Billings; and numerous nieces and nephews.

For a full obituary, please go to www.cutbankpioneerpress.com/obituaries.

