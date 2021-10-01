 Skip to main content
Norberto 'Bert' Lopez
Norberto 'Bert' Lopez

(1959-2021)

(1959-2021)

A memorial will be held Saturday Oct. 9, at 3 p.m. at Faith Evangelical Church in Billings. A celebration of his life will follow at Yellowstone Country Club. To read the full obituary and leave an expression of sympathy for the family please visit https://www.michelottisawyers.com

