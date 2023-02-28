Norlene Inez Morgan

Norlene Inez Morgan, 82, passed away suddenly but peacefully on Friday, February 24, 2023. She was born in Ireton, Iowa on August 29, 1941 at the family farm. After graduating from high school, she attended South Dakota State University in Brookings, SD where she earned her bachelor's degree in teaching. She met the love of her life, Keith Morgan, in Philip SD. They married on June 27, 1964.

They started their family with their first daughter, Holly, followed 18 months later by their second daughter, Juli. Eight years later, their oldest son Todd was born. Landon soon followed 16 months later. 6 years later, the baby of the family, Travis, was born. She loved being a mom.

With her history and love of sewing, she found herself working most often as a seamstress. Norlene was the go-to person to help with her grandchildren's school dance dresses and a blessing to her church family with all things sewing.

She was a woman of faith and wisdom and will be remembered by her steadfast devotion to God, her generous kindness, and her words, though few, which were full of wisdom.

Her Celebration of Life will be at New Life Church in Billings, Thursday, March 2nd /@ 10:30 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Abba's Haven through New Life Church /@ www.nlcmt.org.