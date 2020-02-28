Norma A. Weik
0 entries

Norma A. Weik

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Norma A. Weik (Tveit), 88, surrounded by her family, passed away peacefully after complications from an extended illness, on May 24, 2019. She lost her husband, Herb, of 58 years, just 3 weeks before. For full obituary please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.

Norma A. Weik

Norma A. Weik
To plant a tree in memory of Norma Weik as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News