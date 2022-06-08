Norma Arlene Kizer Brown, 92, originally of Lewistown, MT passed away peacefully at Aspen Meadows Nursing Home in Billings, on April 8.

Norma was born in Lewistown on March 28, 1930, to Eustus Orion Kizer and Edna Daisy Dundom Kizer. Norma was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Tommy Don Barber; her brother, Ronald William Kizer; husband, Donald Lee Brown of Lewistown; and second husband, Harold Barber of Denton. She is survived by three sons, Larry Duane Brown, Jack Wayne Brown, and Melvin Samuel Barber; a sister, Fern Edna Fisher; grandchildren, Matthew Paul Brown, Jerry William Brown, Jack Wayne "JB" Brown, Jason Wesley Brown, Jennifer Barber, Levi Kipp Brown; great-grandchildren, Zane Dalton Brown, Cloe Brown, Jayde Brown, Mason Brown, Michael Brown, Cloe Kipp Brown; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Norma grew up on the Kizer ranch at Piper, adjacent to the ranch of her grandparents William Price Kizer and Lydia Edna Kizer. She attended grade school at the Great Divide District #46 School, which still sits next door to the old homeplace. She attended Fergus County High School in Lewistown. While on the ranch growing up, she learned all aspects of ranch life, from breaking and riding horses, tending to animals, gardening, helping with crops, and haying. She enjoyed participating in barrel race competitions at the local rodeos with her horse "Bugs". She learned to sew, knit, and crochet “fancy work” as her mother would call it.

In 1946 she married Donald Lee "Pete" Brown of Lewistown, living on the Kizer ranch until their divorce. In 1955 she married Harold Barber where they ranched in Big Timber and later moved to Denton. Harold lived in Lewistown with his current wife until his death.

Norma's love of fishing lasted all of her life and she especially loved fishing at the mouth of the Missouri/Musselshell river. Camping was also a favorite pastime. She was an exceptional seamstress, and created many vintage, early century clothing items which were in high demand and worn to several Centennial celebrations. She sewed for family and friends, later making items to sell at the Nursing Home store where she resided.

Norma owned several businesses throughout her life. She was a hairdresser and owned beauty shops, including the "Cowbell's Salon" and "Creative Coiffures" in Billings. She also owned a night club/restaurant called, "The Kokomo Club" in Forsyth.

Norma lived in Billings near her sons until her death. She was buried in Lewistown City Cemetery in Lewistown, MT on May 17, next to her beloved son, Tommy Barber.