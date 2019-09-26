Norma Drayson, 92, of Billings, passed away Wednesday Sept. 25, at Riverstone Health Hospice Home.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday Oct. 1 at Faith Chapel (Broadwater Entrance).
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Norma’s name may be made to Riverstone Health Hospice Services, 123 S. 27th St. Billings, MT 59101.
Cremation & Funeral Gallery is handling arrangements. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com.
