Norma Grace Koski passed away on December 27, 2022. She was born on October 2, 1927, in Palo Alton, CA.

She graduated from San Jose California High School in 1945. On February 4, 1950, she married William J. Koski in Shreveport, LA. They lived in Fort Wayne, IN for two years and then settled in Great Falls which was Bill's hometown. Bill's work transferred them to Billings in 1962 where they remained until she returned to Great Falls in 2005.

Norma worked at many jobs before joining the Custer National Forest in Billings in 1970. She retired after 20 years of service. She enjoyed bridge, pinochle, bowling, and fun trips to Nevada with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband who passed away on October 31, 2000; her parents; two sisters; and a brother. She is survived by nieces; nephews; and Bill's family which is like her own. They are still very special to her.

Cremation has taken place. Per Norma's request, there will be no service, however, a celebration of her life will be held by the family at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Shriner's Hospitals for Children or a charity of your choice. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.