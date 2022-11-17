We are heartbroken to announce that our rock, confidant, glue, and family Pillar, Norma Jean Ballenski Power passed away Monday, November 14th. She passed away at the age of 89, in her sleep while surrounded by her children.

Her parents, AG and Theresa Ballenski, were married for 15 years before getting pregnant and homesteaded 42 miles of north of Miles City. Born as a premature 6-month-old baby in 1933, she showed her fight and will to live surviving the seemingly insurmountable odds. Then working on her father’s farm, she learned what hard work was and passed that down to the rest of the family.

Until her passing, she remained friends with some childhood friends from Hillside, MT such as Donna Defferding. The family remained on the family farm until 1939, when her dad purchased another farm 42 miles south of Hardin where she continued education at Warman Creek and ST Xavier. Going to Ursuline Academy in Great Falls, MT.

In 1952, she married Glen Edward Power of Alfala, OK. Glen took his new bride to meet his family in Alfala and made their first home. Norma was welcomed with open arms and she absolutely adored the entire Power family, especially Nelda, Glen’s baby sister. Their first child, a daughter Tina was born in Oklahoma.

Shortly after the birth of their daughter they moved to Hardin Montana to work on the AGB family farm. Two more children Glen Matthew and Kevin Miles were welcomed into the family.

Eventually, they began managing a trailer park and laundry mat. Yellowtail Dam was in the process of being built and the US Government worked with Norma’s dad on building a 300-lot trailer park for the construction workers. She managed the operation of Fort Smith Trailer Park her father built. There she met her lifelong friends Janie Davisson and Laurel Slattery.

In 2000, she purchased a home next to her daughter in Billings. While in Billings there were several that made a strong impact on her life. Lunches with Sr. Monica, pedicures with Kathy Warren.

She loved her dog, Zoe, who was faithful until the end, laying next to her comforting her.

While she was never known as soft-spoken, she was incredible with her words and up to her last days always knew the right things to say. This led to her being loved by all that had ever interacted with her. Her sense of humor and loving nature will be survived by her brother Alan, sister Gloria, daughter Tina, son Matthew, Daughter-in-law Natalie, grandchildren Miles, Ashley, Trevor, Mariah, and Megan, Great-grandchildren Bailey, Garret, James, Wyatt, and Mia.

We would love for you to come and honor her life at Height Family Funeral on Saturday, November 19.