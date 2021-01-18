Norma Jean Haven, 93, was born Oct. 20, 1927 in Spokane, Washington, and passed away peacefully at St. Vincent's Hospital in Billings, Montana, on Jan. 14, 2021. She was the middle of three children of Merle and Victor Oiland. Norma completed all of her schooling in and around the Spokane area.

After graduating high school she worked as a secretary for the Mead School District for many years, until she married her husband John (Jack) Haven. Jack and Norma met in Spokane when Jack was working on the Fairchild Air Force Base runway project. They married in 1954 and moved to Great Falls where they raised three children and resided in the same home for 57 years. While raising their children, Norma also worked at Blue Cross of MT as a claims examiner for over 15 years.

Norma and Jack were also very active and dedicated members of Our Savior's Lutheran Church until they moved to Billings into Mission Ridge independent living community. With some creative talents, Norma took ceramics and painting classes, but we believe mostly for the social aspects. Norma loved to go to theatre and symphony concerts and Art In The Park. She loved to take trips with her 2 best friends and she loved to travel with Jack to fun places on his many business trips. And Norma loved to shop. But nothing came close to her love for her family. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were so dear to her.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Merle; her brothers, Howard and Dean; her son, Craig and her husband Jack. She is survived by her son Terry (Penny) Haven, daughter Jody (Terry) Janes; granddaughters Kristina Haven, Candra (Spiro) Preovolos, Ashley Janes and Emily Janes; and grandsons Bryan (Jaclyn) Haven and Mark (Erin) Haven as well as five beautiful great grandchildren, Matthew, Peter, Caleb, Chloe and Jack. She was so looking forward to meeting her newest great grandchild due in Feb. Due to COVID there are no plans for services at this time. We will miss you Mom.