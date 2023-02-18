Norma Jean (Opp) Petersen was born in Hebron, ND, on November 23rd, 1934 to Simon and Marie (Ketterling) Opp. She grew up on the family farm, south of Hebron. Norma graduated from High School in 1952, and started teaching in a rural school that fall, while attending Dickinson State college. After graduation, she moved to Plentywood, MT to teach. She taught 4 years in Plentywood, 29 years in Scobey, and 4 years in the rural school for a total of 37 years teaching. Norma had a great love for children and teaching them to read. During this time, she also completed her 5th year degree from Northern Montana College in Havre, MT.

While in Plentywood, she met the love of her life, George Petersen. They were married in Hebron on December 26th, 1958. They lived in Plentywood, where they had their 3 children: Jean , Tim and Tom. They later moved to Scobey, where she was active with the United Methodist Church. She was also part of the church circles, Daniels County Investment club, bookworms, and the library board in Scobey.

Norma and George moved to Billings after she retired from teaching, in part to be closer to their grandchildren. While in Billings, she was president of her homeowner's association for a few years. She spent much of her time baking; her sour cream twists were very yummy! She enjoyed sewing and made many quilts for family members.

Her fun in Billings was helping with the Free Store at the Evangelical United Methodist Church and the great work they do for the Billings community. Her family and her faith were her favorite parts of life. Norma passed away on Saturday, February 11th, at the age of 88.

She is survived by her sons, Tim and Tom of Billings, grandchildren Ryan (Melissa) Petersen, Rose Zuelke, Cierra (Justin) Stein and Brianna ( Austin ) Buzanowski and great grandchildren Rylee Stein, Hunter Stein and Bennett Buzanowski. Siblings Ivan (Linda) Opp, Mary Ann Unruh, Duane (Rita) Opp, and James (Carolyn)Opp and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Norma was preceded in Death by her parents Simon and Marie, her husband George, and daughter Jean ( Les) Zuelke; brother Allen and sister-in-law Fern Opp, brother David ( Brenda) Opp and brother-in-law Clarence Unruh.

The family gives "Thanks" to her great Caregivers at West Park Village in Billings. Funeral services will be at the Evangelical United Methodist Church of Billings on Friday, February 24th, at 11 a.m.