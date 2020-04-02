Norma L. Alberta

Following her cancer recovery, she earned her Texas state certification in Early Childhood Special Education. She worked at Bendwood Elementary as a Special Ed Teachers Aid assisting teachers with four- and five-year-old children with special needs. She retired in 1992 after serving about 15 years in Spring Branch ISD. She was very active at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, sang in the Houston 50+ Choir, and was with the Stephen Ministries Group. After 26 years in Houston, Bill and Norma moved back to Red Lodge in 1999. Despite being diagnosed with Parkinson's, she loved singing in the Finnish Choir, Community Choir, and Messiah Lutheran Church Choir. She also enjoyed the Does, Ladies of Kaleva, and Red Lodge Senior Center where she served as Secretary and Historian for ten years. She loved to travel, do various arts and crafts (such as painting and stain glass), play golf, fish, and go to Texas for Christmas to visit her cherished grandchildren, Christopher and Ryan.