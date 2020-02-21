Norma Lee Hunt

Norma Hunt passed through the veil on Feb. 18, 2020. She was 72 years young. She will be missed dearly by all her family and friends.

Norma had a great sense of humor. She loved art and reading. She spent a lot of time bragging about her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved get-togethers for all family events. She lost her best friend/sister, Sharon Marie Marcher, in 2007. She loved with all of her heart. She also held a lot of love for her dog, 'Taffy.'

She was preceded in death by her father, mother, sister and granddaughter Marissa Rae Mohland. She is survived by her children, Sheila (Cory, Drew, Alaina), Renee (Marissa [D], Katherine), Les (Keenan, Kristi [Emmett], Michael, Kadince), Lawrence (Aubrey [Macy], Andrew, Alissa), Donald, Alicia (Sydnee) and their spouses, along with numerous other family members and friends.

REST IN PEACE, MOM.

A private family service will take place later this year to spread her ashes.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.

