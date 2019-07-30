Norma Marie Degenhart, 83, of Columbus, formerly of Billings, joined her heavenly father on July 29, 2019. Her loving family was by her side. Norma was born on May 22, 1936, in Watertown, South Dakota, to Vernon and Gladys Wagner. Following high school, Norma relocated to Billings for work, where she would meet the love of her life, Roy Degenhart. They were married on Feb. 11, 1956, and have been devoted to one another for the past 63 years.
Norma and Roy raised seven children and, once they were older, she went to work as the Parish Administrator at St. Patrick’s Church. In 2009, Norma and Roy moved to Columbus, where they resided until her passing. Norma will be remembered for her devotion to God, her family and friends. Words can’t express the influence she had on all of us.
Norma is survived by her husband Roy; seven children and their families, including 13 grandchildren; and by seven siblings and many extended family.
Vigil services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, and Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, both at St. Bernard’s Parish in Billings Heights. The casket will be open at the church one hour prior to each service. Committal will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Please go to www.michelottisawyers.com to leave condolences and to view the full obituary.
