Norma Mitten passed away peacefully at her home in Billings, MT on Jan. 19, 2022, surrounded by family and friends. Apparently, Heaven needed another "force to be reckoned with”. Norma was born on August 25, 1933 to David and Eva Stewart, the youngest of four children.

She grew up in Crane, Montana, and attended high school in Sidney, Montana. Norma attended nurses training in Billings, and then joined the Air Force as an officer. After her discharge, Norma married Bud Mitten on August 14, 1963, and moved to the Mitten Ranch in Squaw Gap, North Dakota where she worked and raised her family. She moved to Billings in 2011. Norma is remembered as a great cook and host. She was a hard worker and diligent caretaker. She could always be counted on.

A memorial service will be held in Sidney on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home with burial at the Pioneer Cemetery in Sidney.

Norma is preceded in death by her parents, husband Bud, brother David (Diane), sister Maryan, and sister Anita (Harold). Norma is survived by her daughter Kari (Tom), daughter Tanna, and son Chuck (Doreen), grandson Derek and granddaughter Danielle. She is dearly missed.