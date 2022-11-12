On November 9, Norma Pittack passed away, surrounded by the love of her family. Norma lived her life to the fullest for 103 "and a half" years with a grace and beauty rarely seen. Her positivity and strength inspired everyone she met.
The unconditional love Norma gave to her family was only matched by the love they had for her in return. Norma is remembered for her smiles, hugs and kindness, and she will never be forgotten.
Services will be held in Plainview, Nebraska at a later date. Her full obituary can be found online at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.
