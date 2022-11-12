 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Norma Pittack

  • 0
Norma Pittack

On November 9, Norma Pittack passed away, surrounded by the love of her family. Norma lived her life to the fullest for 103 "and a half" years with a grace and beauty rarely seen. Her positivity and strength inspired everyone she met.

The unconditional love Norma gave to her family was only matched by the love they had for her in return. Norma is remembered for her smiles, hugs and kindness, and she will never be forgotten.

Services will be held in Plainview, Nebraska at a later date. Her full obituary can be found online at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ways you are shortening the life of your microwave

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News