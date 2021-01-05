Norma Schultz
Norma Schultz, age 85, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at the RiverStone Health Hospice Home in Billings, Montana. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date when the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted and friends and family can gather to celebrate her life.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: www.silhafuneralhomes.com.
