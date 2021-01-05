 Skip to main content
Norma Schultz
Norma Schultz, age 85, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at the RiverStone Health Hospice Home in Billings, Montana. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date when the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted and friends and family can gather to celebrate her life.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: www.silhafuneralhomes.com.

