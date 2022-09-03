 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Norman Ellertson

  • 0
Norman Ellertson

Norm Ellertson from Billings passed away on Wed. Aug. 24, at Liggett Cottage. A Celebration of Life will be held at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd on Saturday Oct. 15, at 1 p.m. A cookie reception will follow the service. A full obituary can be found at

smithfuneralchapels.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Myths about monkeypox debunked

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News