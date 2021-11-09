Norman L. Opp, 85, of Lovell, passed away on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at his home in Lovell. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church with viewing/visitation being held there at the church from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Interment will follow in the Lovell Cemetery.