 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Norman L. Opp
0 entries

Norman L. Opp

  • 0

Norman L. Opp, 85, of Lovell, passed away on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at his home in Lovell. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church with viewing/visitation being held there at the church from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Interment will follow in the Lovell Cemetery.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News