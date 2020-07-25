× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Norris Johnson, 88, of Melville passed away Monday July 20, 2020, at Livingston HealthCare.

Cremation has taken place and at his request no services are planned.

Condolences for the family may be made at www.stenbergfuneralhome.com

