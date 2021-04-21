Norris ‘Mack' Cole

Norris ‘Mack' Cole joined his beloved wife, Judy, in heaven on April 20, 2021. He was born on the banks of the Yellowstone River on June 4, 1936. The oldest child of Norris and Margaret McKelvey Cole, Mack attended school at the Sanders elementary school, graduated from high school in Hysham, and received a degree from Montana State University Bozeman in Range Management. He then went on to earn a master's degree from the Thunderbird School of International Management in Phoenix, Arizona.

Mack and Judy Cassidy were married Feb. 10, 1962. They then spent two years in Brazil where they worked for the Food for Peace program. Their first child, Margret, was born in 1963 while they were living in Brazil.

Upon returning to the states, Mack began his 30 year career with the Bureau of Indian Affairs which took them to many Indian reservations throughout the western United States, but Mack always had a longing to return to Montana. He finished his career with the BIA as the Assistant Regional Director of the Billings area. During this time, they had two more children, Cathy and Cass.