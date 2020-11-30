O.G. ‘Gil' Lehfeldt, 91, of Laurel and former Lewistown resident died Saturday morning, Nov. 28, 2020 at his home in Laurel of natural causes. Memorial Services will be Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at 1 a.m. in the Cloyd Chapel in Lewistown, cremation has taken place. The Cloyd Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.cloydfuneralhome.com.