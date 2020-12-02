O.G. 'Gil' Lehfeldt, 91, of Laurel and former Lewistown resident died Saturday morning, Nov. 28, 2020 at his home in Laurel of natural causes. Memorial Services will be Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Cloyd Chapel in Lewistown, cremation has taken place. The Cloyd Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.cloydfuneralhome.com.