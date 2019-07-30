Obert Undem died peacefully at his home July 27, 2019. Undem was a beloved gentleman who worked tirelessly to build endowments to help college students and for community nonprofits, which enriched the city and state.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia (Ginny) Undem, of Billings. They were devoted to each other for 36 years. He is also survived by his son, Steve Undem of Morrow, AR, and his daughter, Carolyn Hollingsworth of Springdale, AR., grandchildren – Amanda Bayley, Sara Tice, Mia Undem and Zac Undem, along with several great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, August 2, 2019 at Smith Chapel in Billings.
In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to make donations to the local community via the Billings Community Foundation, Obert Undem Community Vitality Endowment Fund, P.O. Box 1255, Billings, MT 59103. The BCF is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
His full obituary may be viewed at https://smithfuneralchapels.com/
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.