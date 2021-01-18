 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Octava Bondurant
0 entries

Octava Bondurant

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Oct. 2, 1922 - Jan. 13, 2021

Octava Bondurant passed away on Jan. 13. Services will be held at New Hope Church of the Nazarene at 11 a.m. on Jan. 23, 2021, at 25 Hilltop Rd, Billings MT.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News