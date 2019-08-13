LAUREL: Odell ‘Buzz’ Allen Aldrich, 88 years old, of Joliet, passed away fittingly on our Nation’s birthday, July 4, 2019.
He was born Nov. 5, 1930 in Doland, South Dakota to Dorothy (Coopersmith) and Ira Aldrich. He married Evelyn Heer on Nov. 19, 1951 in Doland, SD, moving several times before settling in Joliet in the early 70’s.
He leaves behind his children; Marlowe (Peg) Aldrich of Billings, Renee (Ben) Carlson of Roundup, Arlin (Patty) Aldrich of Lynwood, WA, Rich (Donna) Aldrich of Colorado Springs, CO and Monica (Russ) Salo of Joliet. Grandchildren Sam (Becky) Carlson, Brand (Cheyenne) Aldrich, Parker (Jae) Aldrich, Kate Aldrich, Jake Salo, Hayley Aldrich, Colton (Deveney) Salo, Ashleigh Aldrich and Noah Salo, along with 10 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Evelyn.
Memorials may be given to the Buzz and Evelyn Aldrich Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Joliet Public Schools, Box 590, Joliet, MT 59041, to continue to promote higher education, which he was so passionate about.
Graveside services, with military honors, will be Saturday, August 17, at 10:30 a.m. at the Rockvale Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the Joliet Community Center. Full Obituary notice can be viewed at www.smithfuneralchapels.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.