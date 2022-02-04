LEWISTOWN — Oleta Miller Delaney Olson was welcomed by her Lord and Savior on Feb. 1, 2022 surrounded by loved ones. She passed away from complications of a stroke.

Oleta was born on Nov. 17, 1928 to Verlon and Doris Butler Miller in Whitefish, MT. She and her sisters Merlee and Laverna grew up in Oklahoma, western and central Montana. Oleta graduated from high school in Grass Range in 1946. After working in Billings, she returned to the Grass Range area and married Robert Michael Douglas Delaney on Feb. 16, 1947. They farmed and ranched while raising four children (Lynda Galvin, Shari Westphal, Mike Delaney and Deb Mullowney). Doug passed away on July 12, 1993. Oleta married Martin Olson on June 23, 1995. She loved being a part of the Olson family. Martin passed away on May 18, 2011.

Oleta was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was active in the Zion Lutheran Church. She volunteered for numerous causes. She was an amazing cook, avid gardener (her first love was flowers). She attended a floral design school in Billings and then worked at Riverside Flower Shop in Lewistown for about five years. Later she began making quilts for her children and grandchildren.

Oleta was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Merlee Gjerde Manuel; her husbands, Douglas Delaney and Martin Olson; and son-in-law, Doug Galvin. Oleta is survived by her sister, LaVerna Conard; brother, Verlon Miller; sister-in-law, Georgia Delaney; daughters, Lynda Galvin, Shari Westphal (Vic), Deb Mullowney (Marc); son, Mike Delaney (Deb); grandchildren, Shannon DeBolt (Dennis), John Galvin (Allison), Trevor Westphal, Jenni Hedman (Brett), Kate Reese (Matt), Sarah Mullowney (Zach Ueland), Jessi Mullowney (Eric Carlson), Ryan Mullowney, Michael Delaney (Katie), Anne Bergum (Duane); great-grandchildren, Delaney Galvin Leah and AJ Hedman, Tom, Emma and Thea Reese, Ole Ueland, Retta Carlson, Landon and Greyson Delaney, Jack, Matt, Sam and Liam Bergum.

A private graveside will be held. A Celebration of Oleta's life will planned and held later at Zion Lutheran Church. Memorial donations are requested to Zion Lutheran Church.

