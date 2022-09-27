Olive "Bernice" Crumbaker Christiansen

A "Finnish Heart" was silenced on Sept. 24, following a brief illness. Bernice was born on the Puhto farm in Fox, Montana, in her grandparents' home on Oct. 6, 1927, to proud parents Howard and Vienna Crumbaker.
Private family services are planned for a later date in Red Lodge, Montana. The family requests tributes in honor of Bernice be made to First United Methodist Church or the charity of your choice.
Full obituary is available at www.michelottisawyers.com.
