Oliver Carl Carlson, born Jan. 27, 1921, in Fairview, Montana, passed away peacefully July 15, 2020 at home in Roseville, Minnesota, surrounded by family.
He grew up in Madagascar (1922-1937) where his parents were missionaries. He started at St. Olaf College, served in the US Army in Europe at the end of WWII, graduated from St. Olaf in 1948, and Luther Seminary in 1951. He married his wife Gene in 1950, and they served a parish in Shepherd, Montana, before going back to Madagascar to serve as missionaries 1954-1967. He and his family joined Daystar Ministries 1968-1982, serving in northern Minnesota, Fargo, North Dakota, and France. He and Gene returned as missionaries to Madagascar 1983-1988. The last 30 years they lived in Roseville, where he assisted in prayer and teaching ministries at North Heights Lutheran Church. They continued to make short term mission trips back to Madagascar, and other countries.
He is survived by his wife Gene Carlson of Roseville; his sister Laila Rogers of Newtonville, Massachusetts; children Margit Thorndal of Laurel, Montana, Timothy Carlson of Roseville Minnesota, Greta Carlson of Park Rapids, Minnesota, Nathan (Jenny) Carlson of Castle Rock, Colorado, Camilla (Todd) Jacobsen of Sioux Falls South Dakota, and Christopher (Kim) of Fridley, Minnesota; 16 grandchildren and step-grandchildren, 24 (+1) great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren, and 24 nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by parents Olaf and Ragna Carlson; siblings Arne, Roald, Haakon Carlson and Audrey Nelson; and son-in-law William Thorndal.
In consideration of the risks posed by COVID-19, a 'immediate family only' burial will take place at Fort Snelling and the 'immediate family only' memorial service will take place at North Heights Lutheran Church. As of Friday, July 24, the memorial service and other information about Dad's life will be available online at oliverandgenecarlson.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to North Heights Lutheran Church, Global Health Ministries, or Friends of Madagascar Missions. Donations can also be made through the above website to these three organizations.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.