Oliver Carl Carlson

He grew up in Madagascar (1922-1937) where his parents were missionaries. He started at St. Olaf College, served in the US Army in Europe at the end of WWII, graduated from St. Olaf in 1948, and Luther Seminary in 1951. He married his wife Gene in 1950, and they served a parish in Shepherd, Montana, before going back to Madagascar to serve as missionaries 1954-1967. He and his family joined Daystar Ministries 1968-1982, serving in northern Minnesota, Fargo, North Dakota, and France. He and Gene returned as missionaries to Madagascar 1983-1988. The last 30 years they lived in Roseville, where he assisted in prayer and teaching ministries at North Heights Lutheran Church. They continued to make short term mission trips back to Madagascar, and other countries.