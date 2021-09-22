 Skip to main content
Ollie Rose Hamilton
Ollie Rose Hamilton

Ollie Rose Hamilton passed away Sept. 17, 2021 at 83. Services will be held Friday Sept. 24th at 2 p.m. with a potluck following. All Nations Christian Church 2520 5th Ave S. Billings, MT Please send flowers to the church.

