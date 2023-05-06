Onna Brady, 65, of Billings, received her Angel wings February 18, 2023, surrounded by love.

Predeceased by grandparents, mother, father and brother.

Survived by loving children, grandchildren, sisters and many relatives and friends. Family, friends, current and past students were very important to her.

A FUN-FOR-ALL celebration will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Medicine Crow Middle School.

To help continue Onna's devotion to students, school supplies will be collected and distributed to a local school in the fall.