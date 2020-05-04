Orin Robert Muri, age 18 of Miles City, passed away tragically on a lonely road in the beautiful hills of southeastern Montana on the morning of Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Orin was born on March 14, 2002, in Miles City, Montana to Dax & Beth (Gray) Muri. He attended public school in Miles City where he was a junior in high school. Orin was a ten year member of 4-H, in FFA, in Cowboy Wrestling, and in Montana High School Rodeo. Orin was always on the go, and enjoyed working for various farms and ranches in the surrounding area. Orin's heart and dream was to ride broncs. When he realized he could rodeo in college and ride on a PRCA permit at the same time, he thought maybe after high school he could put up with a little more school. He was very driven and worked very hard, it was just a fact to him that he would not only one day make the NFR but be a World Champion. He loved everything about Rodeo— from the traveling, to the friends he made along the way and all the great experiences they had. Orin loved spending time with his family out at the ranch. He was often the first one out to work, do chores, or catch horses. Orin had a love for all animals and his ability to connect with horses was an envy of many. Orin also loved and cherished all of the friendships that he made, and had a wonderful group of friends that he would not have traded for anything. But above all, his family was most important- when away from home, he always asked ‘How's Tailey Doing?' and always said a simple ‘I love you' before he hung up the phone. Orin's love for the Lord was very prevalent at his young age. He was humble, honorable, respectful and a kind soul who will be missed by all who knew him. Orin was a cowboy from the very beginning. His hard work and passion for life allowed him to accomplish anything he decided to do.
Orin was preceded in death by his Grandmother Gaye (Bozarth) Muri; great grandparents Gerald Bozarth, Ed Jones, Marjorie & Rod Griebel and Bob Muri; his uncle Tell Gray; and great uncle Ross Gray. He was also preceded in death by his beloved dog Kooter.
Orin is survived by his parents Dax and Beth Muri of Miles City; his sister Tailey of Miles City; grandparent: Rob Muri and Rich & Karen Gray; great grandparents Shelly Bozarth, Bob & Betty Gray and Jean Muri; uncles Darin Muri, Borden Gray and his children Caiden & Ella; aunts Erica Gray, Jessica Gray (Rhodes) Roberts and their daughters Ava, Elloree, and Leeona; and his girlfriend Jenna Gibson. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and his huge rodeo family.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 3, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home in Miles City. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Custer County Fair Grounds Arena. This funeral is being held outdoors to follow along with the state and local guidelines for social distancing. Those that attend please spread out as much as you can with your families in the grandstands. Interment will follow in the Custer County Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: www.stevensonandsons.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.