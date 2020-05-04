Orin Robert Muri

Orin was born on March 14, 2002, in Miles City, Montana to Dax & Beth (Gray) Muri. He attended public school in Miles City where he was a junior in high school. Orin was a ten year member of 4-H, in FFA, in Cowboy Wrestling, and in Montana High School Rodeo. Orin was always on the go, and enjoyed working for various farms and ranches in the surrounding area. Orin's heart and dream was to ride broncs. When he realized he could rodeo in college and ride on a PRCA permit at the same time, he thought maybe after high school he could put up with a little more school. He was very driven and worked very hard, it was just a fact to him that he would not only one day make the NFR but be a World Champion. He loved everything about Rodeo— from the traveling, to the friends he made along the way and all the great experiences they had. Orin loved spending time with his family out at the ranch. He was often the first one out to work, do chores, or catch horses. Orin had a love for all animals and his ability to connect with horses was an envy of many. Orin also loved and cherished all of the friendships that he made, and had a wonderful group of friends that he would not have traded for anything. But above all, his family was most important- when away from home, he always asked ‘How's Tailey Doing?' and always said a simple ‘I love you' before he hung up the phone. Orin's love for the Lord was very prevalent at his young age. He was humble, honorable, respectful and a kind soul who will be missed by all who knew him. Orin was a cowboy from the very beginning. His hard work and passion for life allowed him to accomplish anything he decided to do.