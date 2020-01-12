Orlo L. ‘Sonny’ Jensen passed away Jan. 5, 2020 in Billings. He was born June 20, 1926 in Timber Lake, SD, the first of four children to Orlo and Laverne Jensen. Being the oldest boy and during the depression, he was employed and on his own by the age of 16.
Sonny married his high school sweetheart, Mary Carls and they had one child during their 36 year marriage. Sonny worked heavy equipment or trucking throughout his life. He retired from Conoco Transportation after 30 years.
Sonny was preceded in death by Mary Jensen and his siblings, Bernard Jensen and Charlette (Jensen) Thomason. He is survived by his daughter Jan (Stan) Swenson; grandson Tanner (Toni) Wehmeyer; great-grandchildren Trevor and Autumn; sister Muriel Slater.
Per Sonny’s request there will be no services. Donations may be made in his name to The Billings Animal Shelter or Compassus Hospice. The family would like to thank Sweetwater Assisted Living and Compassus Hospice for the loving care they showed Sonny as he drove his truck to the last destination. Arrangements are in the care of Dahl Funeral Chapel and memories may be shared at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com
