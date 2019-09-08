{{featured_button_text}}

Buzz graduated from Billings Senior High in 1953. He married Laureen Huber in 1957. They moved to Portland Oregon in 1960 & he worked in the HVAC industry. In 1955 Buzz began racing boats on Lake Elmo. He continued the sport in Oregon & Washington until 1970. Three of his four children began to race & he became their chief mechanic. Buzz will be remembered for his love of beer, his humor, his ability to fix things & for always helping those in need. He is survived by his wife, four children, eight grandchildren & one great grandchild.

To plant a tree in memory of Orrin Thorsen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Events

Tags

Load entries