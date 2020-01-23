{{featured_button_text}}

Orville James Boggess went home to be with his Savior, Jan. 12, 2020. He was born in Flatwillow, MT on July 7, 1929, to Viola Clark Boggess and Roy Orville Boggess. He graduated from Billings Senior High in 1947. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea; awarded the Bronze Star, Feb. 1953.

He married Girtie Lou (Polly) Johnson Jan. 24, 1954, in California. They lived in Lovell, Wyoming where he owned Boggess Construction.

He is survived by two daughters, Shirreen (Rev. Craig) Fiebiger and Desiree (Rev. Doug) Kallesen; a sister, Leatha Rush, of Billings and four grandchildren, Karsten Kallesen, Jaron Kallesen, Ethan Kallesen (Claudia), and Tara Boyd, (James.); two great-grandchildren, Anders and Luciana Kallesen. He had two step-grandchildren, Gary Markley and Candace Knight.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 54 years.

The funeral will be 11 am, Friday, Jan. 24, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Lovell; interment at Lovell Cemetery. Donations may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, Lovell, WY. A longer obituary is at: www.HaskellFuneralHome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Orville Boggess as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load entries