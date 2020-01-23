Orville James Boggess went home to be with his Savior, Jan. 12, 2020. He was born in Flatwillow, MT on July 7, 1929, to Viola Clark Boggess and Roy Orville Boggess. He graduated from Billings Senior High in 1947. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea; awarded the Bronze Star, Feb. 1953.
He married Girtie Lou (Polly) Johnson Jan. 24, 1954, in California. They lived in Lovell, Wyoming where he owned Boggess Construction.
He is survived by two daughters, Shirreen (Rev. Craig) Fiebiger and Desiree (Rev. Doug) Kallesen; a sister, Leatha Rush, of Billings and four grandchildren, Karsten Kallesen, Jaron Kallesen, Ethan Kallesen (Claudia), and Tara Boyd, (James.); two great-grandchildren, Anders and Luciana Kallesen. He had two step-grandchildren, Gary Markley and Candace Knight.
You have free articles remaining.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 54 years.
The funeral will be 11 am, Friday, Jan. 24, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Lovell; interment at Lovell Cemetery. Donations may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, Lovell, WY. A longer obituary is at: www.HaskellFuneralHome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.