Orville Odegard
Orville Odegard

Orville Odegard

Funeral services for Orville Odegard will be 1 p.m. Friday, May 28, 2021 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Flaxville with Pastor Charlie Kelly officiating. Interment will follow at the Whitetail Cemetery. Visitation will begin Saturday morning in Plentywood at the Fulkerson Funeral Home and will go through Tuesday evening. Visitation will then begin in Scobey at the Waller Funeral Home Wednesday morning until Friday morning.

Orville Irvin Odegard, 91, of Whitetail died at the Sheridan Memorial Nursing Home in Plentywood May 19, 2021. Memorials are suggested to the Window Fund of the Zion Lutheran Church of Flaxville, MT. A full obituary will be released when completed by the family. Waller Funeral Home of Scobey has charge of arrangements: read the complete obituary, post remembrances, send cards and flowers online at www.wallerscobey.com.

