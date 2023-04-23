Phil Rostad, 93, long-time cattleman from Martinsdale, passed away on April 13, 2023, in Bozeman. Phil was born in Harlowton on November 2, 1929, to Orville and Pearl Rostad. He and his sister, Barbara, went to elementary school in a bunkhouse on the family ranch on the Bozeman Fork of the Musselshell River. He attended high school in Harlowton and college at the University of Montana, graduating with a degree in business administration in 1951. Later that year, Phil obtained a 2nd Lieutenant's commission in the Air Force and was stationed at Malmstrom AFB in Great Falls. In June of 1952, Phil married his college sweetheart, Ellalee "Lee" Birkett, in Roundup. The newlyweds were soon on their way to Kyoto, Japan, where Phil was assigned as a hospital administrator.

In 1954 they returned to the family ranch. Son Phil Jr. was born later that year and son Carl joined the family in 1956. During his years as a rancher, Phil was on the Board of Directors of the Yellowstone Boy's Ranch, a member of the Diamond City masonic lodge, served on the local hospital board and was active in the Montana Stockgrowers Association.

A significant medical event in 1986 ended his ability to continue the arduous physical demands of ranching and several years later he and Lee moved to Helena and then to Bozeman where he spent his last years at the Bozeman Lodge.

Phil was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years in March of 2020. He is survived by sons, Phil (Joan) and Carl (Nancy); grandchildren, Julie Patten, Whitney Rostad, Caroline Mulkey, and Sam Rostad; and by four great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life for Phil and Lee will take place Saturday, June 10, 2023, 1 p.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Lennep.

For more information about Phil's life or to leave memories and condolences for the family, visit www.dahlcares.com.