Orvin ‘Joey’ Albert, 87, of Billings passed away Monday Nov. 11, 2019 at Parkview Care Center in Billings. Joey was born June 28, 1932 to Bryan and Mamie (Seeb) Albert in Bonetraill, North Dakota.

Joey proudly served with the U.S. Army in the Korean War and was honorably discharged in July of 1954. Joey was very proud of his military service and it was only fitting that he passed away on Veterans Day.

Cremation has taken place and services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday Nov. 18, 2019 at the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel. For a full obituary or to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com

