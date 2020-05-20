Orvis Nelson, 87, of rural Homestead passed away at the Roosevelt Memorial Nursing Home on Monday, May 18, 2020 in Culbertson. His graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. (MST) Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the Big Lake Cemetery, rural Homestead. Pastor Johnette Grefe will officiate. Military rites will follow.
For those not attending, there will be a Celebration of Life tentatively set for June 28, 2020 at the family farm. The service will be broadcast on the Fulkerson Stevenson Facebook page, please follow the link on Orvis's service information on our website www.fulkersons.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Orvis Nelson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
