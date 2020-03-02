Oscar E. Olson
Oscar E. Olson

Oscar E. Olson

Oscar Edwin Olson, Jr. passed away on Feb. 27, 2020, at the age of 90.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Duval and Dr. Sample-Eppinger of Billings Clinic, Sweetwater Retirement, St. John's United Home Health and Stillwater Hospice for providing such great care to Oscar over the past year.

Memorials can be sent to American Lutheran Church, 5 Lewis Ave, Billings, MT 59101, or the Shriner's Hospital, 911 W. 5th Ave., Spokane, WA 99204, or the charity of one's choice.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 5 at 11 a.m. at American Lutheran Church. Interment will take place at a later date at Crystal Lake Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN.

To read his obituary in its entirety please go to www.dahlfuneralchapel.com

