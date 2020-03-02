Oscar E. Olson

Oscar Edwin Olson, Jr. passed away on Feb. 27, 2020, at the age of 90.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Duval and Dr. Sample-Eppinger of Billings Clinic, Sweetwater Retirement, St. John's United Home Health and Stillwater Hospice for providing such great care to Oscar over the past year.
You have free articles remaining.
Memorials can be sent to American Lutheran Church, 5 Lewis Ave, Billings, MT 59101, or the Shriner's Hospital, 911 W. 5th Ave., Spokane, WA 99204, or the charity of one's choice.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 5 at 11 a.m. at American Lutheran Church. Interment will take place at a later date at Crystal Lake Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN.
To read his obituary in its entirety please go to www.dahlfuneralchapel.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.