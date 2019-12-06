Browning - Oswald "Ozzie" Williamson, 87, passed away at Blackfeet Community Hospital. The former bus driver for Pryor Schools and driver at the Stillwater Mine will have a wake start on Saturday at Glacier Homes Community Center in Browning. Rosary is at 7 p.m. Sunday with Mass at 11 a.m. Monday in Little Flower Parish, Browning, where military honors will be presented.
