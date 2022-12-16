 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Otillie "Tillie" H. Klein

Otillie "Tillie" H. Klein

Otillie "Tillie" H. Klein of Billings died at the age of 105 on November 7.

An interment will occur at a later date at Hillview Cemetery in Isabel, South Dakota. To read a full obituary and share memories with the family, visit www.cfgbillings.com.

