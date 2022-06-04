Otto E. Jensen

BILLINGS - Deep down we always knew that our dad was a strong man. That became clearly evident in the last few years of his life as he faced multiple health issues. He was always able to fight back, regain his health and his will to outlive us all. His strength gave out on a beautiful sunny day Thursday, May 26, surrounded by his family. The family would like to thank and express our gratitude to the amazing people at the Riverstone Health Hospice House for their compassion and care for Dad in his final days. They are truly professionals and angels one and all. We would also like to thank the folks at the St. John's Rehab facility for their care and therapy to help him get his strength back after his hospital stays. An additional thank you to the team at St. John's Hansen Cottage where Dad spent a couple of months before he moved to West Park Village. The personnel and the residents of West Park Village made Dad happy in his last months.

Otto was born on January 3, 1928, to Lars P. Jensen and Cristine (Nielsen) Jensen in Askov Minnesota, their eighth child. The Danish word for eight is otte, which is why his parent's names him Otto.

He spent several of his younger years living with his oldest sister Clara and her husband Jorgen Jorgensen working on their dairy farm. We suspect that is where he got his strength and his incredible work ethic.

Dad enlisted in the Navy February 20, 1945, in Duluth Minnesota at the age of seventeen. On April 13, 1945, he entered active service. He received an Honorable Discharge July 28, 1946. He was proud of his military service.

Dad had an adventurous spirit which resulted in his migration to Antler, North Dakota, looking for work with a friend of his by the name of James (Bill) Stead. They found work farming and they both enjoyed the weekly dances at the pavilion outside of Antler. Coincidentally, they met two sisters, LaVerne and Marilyn Cameron. Dad married LaVerne June 27, 1954. Bill and Marilyn married shortly after.

Their marriage brought four boys into the world. Ronald, Bruce, Bradley, and Gary.

Oil had been discovered in that area of North Dakota and Dad found himself drawn to that industry. In 1955, he landed a job with Cardinal Drilling Company as a "roughneck" which was an entry level position on a drilling rig. Through his hard work and toughness, he rose through the ranks to become a "driller," then to "tool pusher." After several years and many family moves to follow the work, Dad was promoted to "Drilling Superintendent."

On Good Friday 1967, Dad moved the family for the last time to Billings which is where the offices of Cardinal Drilling were located. As the years went by, Dad continued to show his capabilities and became Vice President. Throughout his later years with Cardinal, the company was bought and sold to different entities and Dad always maintained his high standard of integrity and work ethic. After 33 years with the company Dad retired in 1988 as the President of Cardinal Drilling which at that time was a subsidiary of Ocelot Industries out of Calgary Alberta, Canada. At his retirement party, we heard many times from his co-workers and peers about his integrity and work ethic. "Tough but Fair" was the consensus. A remarkable success story for a man with only a 10th grade education.

We were fortunate that Mom was able to be a stay-at-home Mom and was instrumental in raising us boys, but Dad also played a significant role as a provider who instilled in us the values of hard work, integrity, and loyalty, not to mention being the disciplinarian. We always dreaded hearing those seven words out of Mom's mouth, "Just wait until your Father gets home."

Both Mom and Dad worked hard to give us a good home, kept us fed and clothed and taught us the value of a dollar. Both Dad and Mom were supportive of us in whatever activity we chose to participate in, our career paths and our lives in general. We're pretty sure that we tested their patience and love on several occasions.

After Dad retired, he and Mom started going south in the winter and found the Henderson Nevada area a place they enjoyed. They wintered there for many years until their ages started to become worrisome to their boys. They missed the mild climate of the winters there but settled back here with no regrets. It was nice to have them back where we could spend more time with them, but mostly to keep an eye on them.

Dad was a longtime member of the Billings Petroleum Club and was eventually granted an honorary lifetime membership. He was also a longtime member of Yellowstone Country Club and recently resigned his membership there due to his health and his inability to drive. Dad was also a long-time participant and supporter of the Oilman's Classic Golf Tournament. When he could no longer play, he still participated by driving the beer cart.

Dad was an avid card player and gin rummy was his game of choice. He enjoyed spending time with his friend's playing cards and discussing the everchanging political climate. He definitely had a passion for his political beliefs and was not afraid to let them be known. The current administration was a daily source of anguish, frustration, and Dad's colorful language. Dad, rest in peace as you no longer must endure the stupidity.

Because of his service in the Navy, Dad was selected for the Honor Flight Program and he and Bruce enjoyed a trip to Washington D.C. It was a trip he never forgot and wore his jacket and hat proudly.

Dad is survived by his sons Bruce (Lynette), Brad (Carole) and Gary (Lisa). He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years LaVerne and his oldest son Ron. He was also predeceased by all his siblings except brother Alfred of Askov Minnesota.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday June 9th from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Yellowstone Country Club. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Riverstone Health Hospice House, Special K Ranch, or a charity of your choice.

A family burial will be held Friday July 1st at 10 a.m. to intern his remains along with our mom and brother at the Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park.