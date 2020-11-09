Paid notice

 Skip to main content
Smith West

Smith Downtown

CELLMER — Lawrence W. age 92, of Billings, passed November 5, 2020. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Smith West Chapel. Private Graveside services. (9)

WILLIAMS — Michael, 63, of Billings.  Cremation is planned.  No services are scheduled.  (10)

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

WEBB — Richard, 78, of Billings. No services at this time. (9)

BATTEN — Curtis,68, of Billings. Services pending. (9)

Michelotti-Sawyers

STARK — Lillian “Jane,” 76. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, Peace Lutheran Church. (9)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

