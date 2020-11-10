Paid notice

 Skip to main content
HANSON — Ronald L., 74, Billings.  Visitation 1-5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11th at Smith West, 304 34th Street W.  Funeral service 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12th at Smith West.  Interment at Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (12)

WILLIAMS — Michael, 63, of Billings.  Cremation is planned.  No services are scheduled.  (10)

MOORE — Ted, 91, Billings. Funeral service 1 p.m. Sat., Nov. 21, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 So. 27th St. (11)

PATTON — Margaret, 86, of Billings. Memorial Service 10 a.m. Thursday at Billings Church of Christ. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (12)

LEHFELDT — Nancy, 69, of Billings. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (10)

HORTON — Gary, 76, of Billings. Arrangements pending. (10)

