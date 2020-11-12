Paid notice

 Skip to main content
Smith West

HANSON — Ronald L., 74, Billings.  Visitation 1-5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11th at Smith West, 304 34th Street W.  Funeral service 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12th at Smith West.  Interment at Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (12)

Smith Downtown

McKAY — Victor Brian, 78, Billings. Service pending. (12)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

 No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

BATTEN — Dean, 68, of Billings. Service 11 a.m. on Friday, Faith Chapel  (13)

FRENCH — Nick, 62, of Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Dahl Funeral Chapel (14)

CRAWFORD — Ramona, 61, of Billings. Memorial service at a later date (13)

LOUK — Thomas, 85, of Billings, Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, LDS Church, 912 Wicks Lane, interment Mountview Cemetery (14)

Michelotti-Sawyers

 No services planned

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

PATTON — Margaret, 86, of Billings. Memorial Service 10 a.m. Thursday at Billings Church of Christ. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (12)

Heights Family Funeral Home

RICHMOND — Albert, 68, of Billings. Cremation. Family service Sat., Nov. 14, 2 p.m. View Livestream at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (14)

SCHLOSSER — Daniel, 77 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service will be livestreamed online at 10 a.m., Sat. 11/14 at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries  Click on Dan’s obit to view. (14)

ASHMORE — Carol, 77 of Billings. Cremation. Family Memorial Service Fri., Nov. 13, 1 pm. View livestream at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries  (13)

Bullis-Mortuary

 No services planned

