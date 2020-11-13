Paid notice

Smith West
No services planned
Smith Downtown
No services planned
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
BATTEN — Dean, 68, of Billings. Service 11 a.m. on Friday, Faith Chapel (13)
FRENCH — Nick, 62, of Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Dahl Funeral Chapel (14)
CRAWFORD — Ramona, 61, of Billings. Memorial service at a later date (13)
LOUK — Thomas, 85, of Billings, Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, LDS Church, 912 Wicks Lane, interment Mountview Cemetery (14)
No services planned
WEST — Albert, 79, of Billings. Private family services to be held, and friends and family are invited to the Red Door at 12 p.m. on Tues. Nov. 17 for fellowship. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (13)
RICHMOND — Albert, 68, of Billings. Cremation. Family service Sat., Nov. 14, 2 p.m. View Livestream at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (14)
SCHLOSSER — Daniel, 77 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service will be livestreamed online at 10 a.m., Sat. 11/14 at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries Click on Dan’s obit to view. (14)
ASHMORE — Carol, 77 of Billings. Cremation. Family Memorial Service Fri., Nov. 13, 1 p.m. View livestream at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (13)
MURILLO — Kimberly, 57, of Big Springs, TX. Cremation. Private family services at a later date. (14)
GREENFIELD — Judy, graveside service Saturday 11 a.m. at the Hardin Fairview Cemetery. Funeral service 2 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Billings on Wicks Lane. (13)
